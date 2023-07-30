Pop-up dog park for your pooch in Lynnwood Aug 3

Pooch pamperers and their best friends have been invited to a pop-up dog park event on Aug. 3. Hosted by Courtyard by Marriott Lynnwood, the afternoon event is set to include treats, giveaways, and food trucks such as malasadas specialist Goodbelly.

Lasting from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., it will be held in the Courtyard by Marriott, 4220 Alderwood Mall Blvd.