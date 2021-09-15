Port of Edmonds hiring part-time security officer, with benefits

The Port of Edmonds is currently recruiting for a Security Officer part time with benefits. Please visit www.portofedmonds.org/business/employment to learn more and complete an application.
— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds
The Port of Edmonds is currently recruiting for a Security Officer part time with benefits. Please visit www.portofedmonds.org/business/employment to learn more and complete an application.
— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds
Sign Up for Our Daily Lynnwood Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.