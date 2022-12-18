Portion of 200th ST SW to close January through early April for Scriber Creek Trail improvements

Starting Jan. 3, 2023, a portion of 200th Street Southwest in Lynnwood will be closed for part of the Scriber Creek Trail improvement project, the City of Lynnwood said.

The street between Cedar Valley Road and 52nd Avenue West will be closed until the project is complete, which is expected to be in early April.

A detour route will be in place. The city asks drivers to follow all traffic and pedestrian control signs to ensure the safety of both workers and travelers.

The project will upgrade Scriber Creek Trail from the Lynnwood Transit Center to 200th Street Southwest — just north of Sprague’s Pond Mini Park — providing year-round, non-motorized access to the transit center for people of all ages and abilities. The elevated and widened path will help alleviate flooding, increasing the usability of the path, while also protecting the wetlands.

The project has received funding from a variety of sources, including Sound Transit, the Washington State Department of Transportation, the Puget Sound Regional Council, along with federal and local appropriations.