Portion of 44th Avenue West to be closed overnight Thursday for concrete pour

Overnight Thursday, Aug. 26, Sound Transit’s contractor will close a portion of 44th Avenue West between 200th and 204th Streets Southwest. This work is to complete a concrete pour for the Lynnwood Link light rail trackway across 44th Avenue West.

Work will take place at night — from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. — to minimize impact to businesses and the community. This work is weather-dependent may be rescheduled. The contractor has obtained a noise variance from the City of Lynnwood.