Portion of 46th Ave W to be closed Feb. 24 for Sound Transit Work

Sound Transit’s contractor will be working on storm drainage Monday, Feb. 24, requiring closure of 46th Avenue West south of 200th Street Southwest in Lynnwood.
The work will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Detours will be provided (see map).
Sound Transit’s contractor will be working on storm drainage Monday, Feb. 24, requiring closure of 46th Avenue West south of 200th Street Southwest in Lynnwood.
The work will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Detours will be provided (see map).
Sign Up for Our Daily Lynnwood Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.