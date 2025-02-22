Portion of 46th Ave W to be closed Feb. 24 for Sound Transit Work

Closure of 46th Avenue West and detours. (Map courtesy Sound Transit)

Sound Transit’s contractor will be working on storm drainage Monday, Feb. 24, requiring closure of 46th Avenue West south of 200th Street Southwest in Lynnwood.

The work will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Detours will be provided (see map).

 

