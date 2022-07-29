Portion of 64th Avenue West to permanently close for Harris Ford Dealership expansion

A portion of 64th Avenue West between Highway 99 and 200th Street Southwest will be permanently closed to public traffic on Aug. 1 to make way for an expansion of the Harris Ford Dealership and road improvements on 200th St SW.

In November 2021, Harris Ford filed a petition with the City of Lynnwood requesting a vacation of 64th Avenue West right-of-way. After holding several public briefings and a public hearing, the council approved this right-of-way vacation in May 2022.

As a condition for vacating the street, Harris Ford will construct a dedicated right-hand turn lane from 200th Street Southwest to southbound Highway 99. The dedicated lane and associated intersection improvements will improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

Harris Ford has completed land use and construction permit reviews and the City of Lynnwood has issued construction permits. Look for signage directing traffic around the closure throughout construction.