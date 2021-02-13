Portion of Interurban Trail to close nights Feb. 15-18 for Lynnwood Link light rail work

Starting Monday, Feb. 15, Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to begin working to erect girders for the Lynnwood Link light rail extension along the Interurban Trail adjacent to the Edmonds School District Bus yard. The Interurban Trail will be closed during nighttime hours in this area while the work takes place.

Girders are the cross section that goes from column to column to form the light rail trackway.

The work is scheduled to run from 8 p.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 15-18 at 208th Street Southwest between 50th Avenue West and the Interurban Trail (see map).