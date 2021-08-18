Power outage near Alderwood Mall caused by bird in power equipment

Nearly 1,000 Snohomish County PUD customers near Alderwood Mall lost power Tuesday after a bird interfered with a power line.

Around 3 p.m., 968 customers lost power following an outage at the North Alderwood Substation located along Beech Road between Alderwood Mall and Interstate 5. PUD spokesperson Aaron Swaney said the outage was caused by a bird, and crews were able to restore power within an hour.

“It’s hard to tell for sure but generally when birds come in contact with live electrical wires or equipment and a grounded wire, they can be electrocuted,” he said.