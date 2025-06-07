Praised for their resliency, Edmonds Heights grads receive diplomas

It was a picture-perfect Friday evening as the 50-member graduating class of Edmonds Heights K-12 joined an estimated 200 family, friends and well-wishers in the school gymnasium for the annual commencement exercises.

Edmonds Heights is not your traditional school. Organized in 1996, Edmonds Heights was part of an effort by the district to become more inclusive, broaden its approach and provide students and families with choices other than the traditional education model. At Edmonds Heights, parents and families are the primary educators of the students, with faculty and staff providing critical support, encouragement and resources to build individual learning programs for each student. The school aims to offer an equitable, safe, engaging, nurturing environment where students, families, staff and educators work as a team to enable every learner to thrive. While many students come to Edmonds Heights from other schools, some have been there for their entire academic careers.

“The big thing that distinguishes us is the vital role of families – at our school, it’s the parents who are the primary educators of their children,” said Principal Kathleen Hodges. “This requires some commitment, but the rewards are amazing.”

This was very much in evidence at Friday night’s graduation ceremonies, where diplomas were presented not by school officials, but by the graduates’ parents. And in keeping with the self-directed nature of learning at Edmonds Heights, Friday’s student speakers were not selected by faculty. Rather, students who wish to speak are offered the opportunity to “self-select” and volunteer as a graduation speaker. This year’s speakers were Isabella Contreras, Soliel Schultz, River Bell, Aliah Gerhold and Elanor Sansburn. In addition, graduating senior Liam Padfield performed his original composition. View the full program and graduate names here.

The event was called to order by Principal Hodges who read the land acknowledgement, welcomed attendees and introduced Edmonds School District Assistant Superintendent Dr. Greg Schwab to offer his remarks on behalf of Superintendent Rebecca Minor.

“Tonight is about you, our seniors, standing on the edge of what comes next,” he began. “Some of you know exactly where you’re headed. Some of you are still figuring it out. Both are perfectly OK. What matters tonight is that you’ve made it, you’ve worked hard, you’ve pushed the challenges, you’ve grown in ways that you probably don’t even realize yet, and now you’re stepping into a world that needs your ideas, your voice and your effort. This moment marks the start of something new, and while none of us can tell you exactly what the future holds, I hope you walk into it with confidence, curiosity and just enough humility to ask your questions. We’re proud of you. We believe in you. We can’t wait to see where you go from here. Congratulations, Class of 2025 — we can’t wait to see what you’ll do next.”

Hodges then returned to the podium to introduce the student speakers.

“We do senior speeches a little bit differently at Edmonds Heights,” she said. “Rather than have people with the highest grade point averages give the speeches, we ask the seniors if they have something they wanted to share with their peers and families, and to self-select to speak at graduation.”

The first speaker, Isabella Contreras, reflected on her academic journey, thanking teachers, friends and family for the vital role they have played.

“I’ve spent a lot of time this year thinking about this moment, and now that it’s here, I can’t help but reflect on the people who have helped me get here the most, to the teachers who have shaped and inspired me in ways I can’t fully put into words,” she said. “You’ve helped me grow, not only as a student, but as a person.”

Next was Soleil Schultz, who shared her passion for dance and the importance of following one’s dreams and inner child.

“I believe I began to dance before I could walk,” she began. “Dance is where I channel the creativity of my spirit into a healing movement that has truly shaped my life. Edmonds Heights allows us as students to dance between being a child and becoming an adult while being held by the gentle hands of our parents. Edmonds Heights is so special. The teachers here are more than just teachers. They are family, holding us and helping us grow into strong individuals, shaping us with lessons so that we can walk confidently into the world.”

The third speaker was River Bell. She recounted her struggles with anxiety and the challenges she faced in transitioning from elementary to middle school, of being disenrolled from her previous school and finding hope and support at Edmonds Heights, where her needs were met and how making these accommodations is central to the school’s values.

“Before coming to Edmonds Heights my future was shrouded in a dark fog, and sometimes I didn’t know if there was a future for me at all,” she said. “I remember when my mom and I first came here to meet with an advisor. We were shocked. Everything I needed was just the norm here — things that I never even would have dared to ask for were central to the school’s values. Today I am graduating with above 98% in all my classes, a full-time job lined up, and full of excitement for a future I thought I would never have. So I say profoundly, thank you.”

Bell was followed by graduating senior Liam Padfield, who performed his original musical composition Through It All, a reflection on the journey of love and the importance of memories.

Following Padfield’s performance, student speaker Aliah Gerhold talked about the love she has received and the lessons she has learned about resilience and appreciation from her time at Edmonds Heights.

“I’ve had so many people by my side through my years at Edmonds Heights,” she said. “To my teachers, thank you for telling me things that I don’t want to hear, for dealing with my stubbornness, my unrelenting mind and my need to go on my own little highway. Thank you to my parents, my mother, my father, who sacrificed so much for me. I know I’m not an easy child, but thank you for guiding me with as much love and grace as you could.”

The final student speaker was Elanor Sansburn, who expressed gratitude for the support and opportunities she received, particularly in the theater program.

“Academics has never been my strong suit,” she said. “I always struggled, but I found in Edmonds Heights a place where I could succeed. Everyone listened to me, helped me work through my challenges, encouraged me and gave me the tools I needed to reach higher and higher goals. I especially want to thank my mom, my rock star of a mom, who has always been there for me. You’ve always been right by my side. I’m forever grateful.”

The student speakers were followed by a musical offering from graduates Aliah Gerhold, Liam Padfield and Elanor Sansburn, who performed a vocal rendition of What I Did for Love from the landmark 1975 Broadway musical A Chorus Line.

Principal Kathleen Hodges then offered her graduation remarks, during which she shared a profound quote from film director David Lynch about looking at the “doughnut” (focusing on the positive) rather than the “hole” (challenges). She praised the class of 2025 for their resilience, particularly in navigating school during the pandemic, and expressed her admiration for their ability to face challenges and make the world take notice.

“And you’ve done this with so much grace. I know many of you sitting here have gone through so many trials and so many journeys, but you have looked at the doughnut and not at the hole at the end of the day,” she said. “And that’s what I remember about this Class of 2025 and why I’m so much in awe of you. Your resilience, your ability to face challenges and to make the world better and to take notice of you. This is your hallmark. Thank you for this opportunity to be on the journey with you these past four years.”

Her remarks were followed by the traditional senior video, a compilation of photos chosen by each graduate and accompanied by music of their choosing.

Then the big moment arrived – the presentation of diplomas, emceed by teacher Nancy Chang. Graduating seniors lined up on one side of the stage, parents on the other, and as Chang read the names and provided comments, each advanced across the stage and met in the middle where amid hugs, tears and more than a few high-fives, the parents and family presented each student with their diploma.

Once all were back in place, Hodges directed the graduating seniors to stand and move their tassels from right to left, indicating their new status as graduates. She then invited all to join in a reception on the school patio.