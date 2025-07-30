Premera and Seattle Storm launch all-stars program to honor WA school employees

Premera Blue Cross and the Seattle Storm are teaming up to celebrate K-12 employees in Washington’s schools who go above and beyond for students and their communities.

The new Premera All-Stars program invites the public to nominate school employees who consistently make a better difference, including teachers, paraeducators, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and school counselors.

Five nominees will receive tickets and be honored live on court during the Storm’s Back to School Game on Sept. 1.

Nominations are open now through Aug. 13 at: go.premera.com/2025-Premera-All-Stars