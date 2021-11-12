Premera invites you to nominate an extraordinary school employee

Mountlake Terrace-based Premera Blue Cross wants to honor extraordinary school employees who go above and beyond for students. You can nominate a 2021 #HeroInTheClassroom for a chance to win $2,000 in school supplies, a personalized Seahawks jersey and game day experience.
The nomination form can be found here, and information about this year’s winners can be found here.
Each Heroes in the Classroom winner will receive $2,000 for their school and a special Seattle Seahawks Tailgate Package. The deadline to submit your nomination is Jan. 3, 2022.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.