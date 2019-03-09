Sports Prep baseball jamboree photo gallery for Royals, Mavs Mar 9, 2019 1 0 1 of 7 Lynnwood's Eric Rodriguez puts the ball in play. Royals pitcher Logan Papernik on the mound. Meadowdale's Parker Cumberlin makes contact. Lynnwood's Tommy McMahon quickly gets the ball in from left field. The Mavs' Mason Vaughn gets ready to deliver a pitch. The Royals' Blake Tablazon turns a double play. Lynnwood's Gabe Newson at the plate. Photographer Jonah Wallace captured the action for Lynnwood and Meadowdale high schools at Friday’s baseball jamboree.