Prep baseball: Meadowdale’s Dimmock named to All-State team

After a strong senior season on the mound, Meadowdale High School baseball player Tommy Dimmock has been named to Washington State Baseball Coaches Association (WSBCA) All-State team and will play in an All-State game on Saturday and Sunday, June 9-10, in Yakima.

Dimmock was selected for the honor following the All-State feeder game played last week.

Dimmock posted a 6-1 pitching record, a 1.50 ERA and struck out 66 for the Mavericks this season, helping the team win the Wesco League 3A South Conference title and achieve a 17-7 overall record. The senior was also named to the All-Wesco League 3A South first team twice this year, once for pitching and again for his performance as an infielder.

Dimmock hit .356 this season with four home runs and 34 RBI for the Mavs.

The All-State Baseball Series will feature two eight-inning games on Saturday and two eight-inning games on Sunday.

Prep Baseball: WSBCA All-State Baseball Series, June 9-10

Times: Saturday, June 9 — Noon and 3:15 p.m.

Sunday, June 10 — 10:25 a.m. and 1:35 p.m.

Place: Parker Faller Field at Yakima Valley Community College

Notes: the weekend will include the WSBCA Awards Presentation and Hall of Fame Banquet, Saturday, June 9, 7 p.m. at the Yakima Convention Center

–By Doug Petrowski