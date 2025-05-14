Prep baseball: Warriors fall to Stanwood in walk-off District tourney win

With a ticket to the 3A state baseball tournament on the line, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors and the Stanwood Spartans faced off in a tense showdown at Funko Field in Everett on Tuesday. And with the pitching by both teams looking sharp and hits from both squads at a minimum, it was going to take something eye-opening to decide the District 1 tournament staredown.

With the game knotted 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, it was Stanwood’s Gavin Gehrman that broke the tension — and brought tears to E-W fans — with a game-winning RBI double to score teammate Shawn Porter and send the Spartans to the state tourney with the 2-1 walk-off victory over the Warriors.

“It was a great baseball game. Both pitchers were pitching really good,” said E-W Coach Dan Somoza. “It just was whoever blinked first.”

“They just got the better of us today,” Somoza continued. “And that happens sometimes in the game of baseball. Things just didn’t go our way a few times.”

Stanwood, the no. 2-seed in the District 1 3A tournament, only had two hits against Warrior pitching in the district tourney semifinal game on Tuesday, but both factored into their scoring.

Gehrman’s game-deciding smash to deep center field came after the Spartans’ Tanner Requa had led off the bottom of the seventh with a base-on-balls, then moved to second after E-W pitcher Finn Crawford threw the ball down the right field line in an attempt to pick Requa off at first base. After the Warriors chose to intentionally walk Tj McQuery to put a runner on first and set up a potential double play, Gehrman — who had walked in his previous three at-bats in the game — ended the contest with his ringing double.

Gehrman’s heroics came after the Warriors had tied the game in the top of the seventh inning. With two outs and down by a run, Luke Boland stole second base to get into scoring position for Lukas Wanke, who delivered with a sharp-hit single to left field that scored Boland.

“We got that run to tie it up … we just couldn’t hold them down in that last inning,” Somoza said.

The Wanke run was needed after Stanwood had scored in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 1-0 lead on a bases-loaded walk issued to the Spartans’ Brayden Wammack. The inning began with a McQuery single to left field, then followed by walks to Gehrman and AJ Caldwell.

While Warrior pitching only gave up two hits in the game, Stanwood had baserunners aboard in six of their seven innings. Finn Crawford walked three Spartan batters — one intentionally — after he relieved E-W starter and younger brother Declan Crawford with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

In his five and two-thirds innings of work, Declan gave up just the one hit to McQuery, yielded one earned run, struck out six, walked six and hit two Spartans batters.

“Declan was amazing,” Somoza said.”He was outstanding. The only thing that hurt us was walks; we (gave up) a lot of leadoff walks today and we can’t do that. We’ve got to make them earn it.”

Gehrman earned the mound victory for Stanwood after relieving starter Requa with two outs in the top of the seventh inning. Requa received a no-decision, striking out nine Warriors while walking just one.

Although the no. 3-seed Warriors (10-2 in Wesco League South Conference play, 16-7 overall) didn’t win their way into the 3A state baseball tournament on Tuesday, they will get one more chance on Saturday, May 17, when they face the no. 5-seed Shorewood Stormrays in a winner-to-state, loser-out District tourney third-place contest. First pitch at Funko Field in Everett is set for 10 a.m.

Somoza hopes his Warrior squad can get past their heartbreaking loss to Stanwood and be ready for a battle on Saturday.

“Baseball’s tough; we’ve got to erase it and move on to the next game,” Somoza said. “So that’s all we can do. They’ve got a lot of fight in them, but we’ve got to keep fighting on Saturday.”

You can view the entire District 1 3A Baseball Tournament bracket here.

Prep Baseball: Edmonds-Woodway vs. Stanwood, May 13 (District 1 3A Baseball Tournament semifinal game)

Edmonds-Woodway 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 – 1 5 0

Stanwood 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 – 2 2 1

Winning pitcher: Gavin Gehrman (Stanwood)

Losing pitcher: Finn Crawford (Edmonds-Woodway)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 10-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 16-7 overall; Stanwood 9-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League North Conference, 18-4 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Shorewood; Saturday, May 17; 10 a.m. at Funko Field in Everett (District 1 3A Baseball Tournament winner-to-state, loser-out third place game)

Stanwood next game: versus Mount Vernon; Saturday, May 17: 4 p.m. at Funko Field in Everett (District 1 3A Baseball Tournament championship game)