Prep basketball: Local teams preparing for regional-round games this weekend

After a couple weeks of District 1 tourney play, three Edmonds School District prep basketball teams have survived and are now preparing for regional round contests in the WIAA 3A boys and girls state basketball championship tournaments.

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ boys squad, plus the Meadowdale Mavericks’ girls and the Lynnwood Royals’ girls teams, will be in action this week in advance of later-round play at the Tacoma Dome March 1-4.

The Hawks were given the no. 6 seed in the 3A boys state tourney bracket and will challenge the no. 3-seeded Eastside Catholic Crusaders on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Bellevue College. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Win or lose Saturday, Terrace will advance to game play at the Tacoma Dome, but a victory on Saturday would send the Hawks straight to the quarterfinals of the 3A tourney on March 2. Should the Hawks lose to the Crusaders, they would be faced with opening play at the Dome on March 1 in a loser-out round-of-12 contest.

Terrace captured the District 1 3A boys basketball tournament championship trophy on Feb. 18. The Hawks have an overall record of 18-5 this year and have won 11 of their past 12 games.

Eastside Catholic, 18-8 overall this year, enters the state tournament as the District 2 3A boys basketball tournament champions and is riding a six-game winning streak with victories over Rainier Beach, O’Dea, West Seattle (twice) and Garfield (twice) — all teams with top-eight seeds in the state tourney.

On the girls’ side, the Meadowdale Mavericks are the no. 8 seed in the 3A girls state tourney and will be tested from the start as they face the no. 1-seeded Garfield Bulldogs on Friday, Feb. 24, at Bellevue College; tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. As with the Hawks, the Mavs will move on to the Tacoma Dome win or lose Friday; a victory would send Meadowdale to the quarterfinals on March 2 while a loss would saddle the team with a loser-out round-of-12 game March 1.

The Mavs are 18-6 this year with victories over a pair of other 3A state tourney qualifiers — Lynnwood and Lake Washington. The squad enters the state tournament with eight victories in their past nine games.

Garfield is coached by Tre Simmons, who won a boys state championship at the Seattle high school in 1998 and went on to be a standout with the Washington Huskies. He has led the Bulldogs to a record of 19-1 this year.

The Lynnwood Royals need to win their regional-round matchup to advance to the Tacoma Dome in March. The Royals, seeded no. 11 in the 3A state tourney, will take on either the Central Kitsap Cougars or the West Seattle Wildcats Saturday, Feb. 25, at Arlington High School; tipoff is set for noon. (No. 19 seed Central Kitsap and no. 14 seed West Seattle will face off on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at West Seattle High School.)

With a victory Saturday, the 16-6 Royals would play during the first day of competition at the Tacoma Dome on March 1. A loss in their regional-round game would end Lynnwood’s season.

To view the entire WIAA 3A Boys State Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wpanetwork.com/wiaa/brackets/tournament.php?act=view&tournament_id=3466.

To view the entire WIAA 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wpanetwork.com/m2/tourn.php?act=vt&tid=3796.

WIAA 3A goys and girls state basketball tournament regional-round games (Edmonds School District teams)

Meadowdale Mavericks (no. 8 seed) vs. Garfield Bulldogs (no. 1 seed)

– Friday, Feb. 24; 6 p.m., at Bellevue College (both teams to 3A Girls Hardwood Classic at the Tacoma Dome)

Lynnwood Royals (no. 11 seed) vs. either Central Kitsap (no. 19 seed) or West Seattle (no.14 seed)

– Saturday, Feb. 25; noon, at Arlington High School (winner to 3A Girls Hardwood Classic at the Tacoma Dome; loser out)

Mountlake Terrace Hawks (no. 6 seed) vs. Eastside Catholic (no. 3 seed)

– Saturday, Feb. 25; 6 p.m. at Bellevue College (both teams to 3A Boys Hardwood Classic at the Tacoma Dome)

— By Doug Petrowski