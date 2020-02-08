Prep basketball: Lynnwood girls win on Senior Night, boys lose to Wildcats

The Lynnwood Royals’ girls basketball team celebrated Senior Night with a 44-36 victory over the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats Friday at Lynnwood High School.

Senior Nakia Boston led the Royals’ with 20 points; other seniors to play their final home basketball game for Lynnwood were Emily Whybark, Marika Canda, Katelyn Kesinger and Madison Steele. Senior Jayden Angell, who has been out all season with an injury, was also honored on Friday.

In other Lynnwood basketball action on Friday, the Royals’ boys team came up just short in their clash with Archbishop Murphy as the Wildcats snatched a 50-46 victory.

Thanh Vo scored 24 points while Tommy McMahon tallied 12 points.

Prep Girls Basketball: Archbishop Murphy at Lynnwood, Feb. 7

Archbishop Murphy 10 3 10 13 — 36

Lynnwood 11 11 8 14 — 44

Lynnwood individual scoring: Nakia Boston 20, Emily Whybark 8, Marika Canda 6, Chloe Clark 6, Katelyn Kesinger 3, Madison Steele 1, Arianna Ilog

Archbishop Murphy individual scoring: Taylor Reed 15, Taylor Campbell 9, Julia Lucas 4, Lily Riojas 4, Tamiah Joseph 3, Claire Esping 1, Chloe Jurdana, Hannah Humphrey

Records: Lynnwood 8-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-11 overall; Archbishop Murphy 9-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 11-8 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Shorecrest; Monday, Feb. 10; 7:15 p.m. at Shorecrest High School

Prep Boys Basketball: Lynnwood at Archbishop Murphy, Feb. 7

Lynnwood 15 9 6 16 — 46

Archbishop Murphy 6 20 9 15 — 50

Lynnwood individual scoring: Thanh Vo 24, Tommy McMahon 12, Josh Siscar 6, Jordan Glover 2, Abraham Kidane 2, Gabe Newson, Lucas Shiferaw, Jamey McDougall, Nahome Neguse

Archbishop Murphy individual scoring: Lukas Doyle 15, Zach Ingle 14, Sage Oliveria 9, Jaxon Miller 6, Ryan Kenny 4, Colby Cribbs 2, Victor Jia, Jon Masters, JT Clymer, Miracle Osuoha

Records: Lynnwood 1-12 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-17 overall; Archbishop Murphy 4-9 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-13 overallLynnwood next game: versus Shorecrest; Monday, Feb. 7; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— By Doug Petrowski