Prep basketball: Maverick girls beat Royals, boys lose to Scots in tourney games

The Meadowdale Mavericks got mixed results from their postseason doubleheader at Meadowdale High School on Thursday as the boys’ basketball team fell to visiting Shorecrest Scots while the girls’ squad bounced the Lynnwood Lady Royals.

The Mavs’ boys team were bested 61-46 by the Scots in a District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament play-in loser-out game.

The Scots, seeded No. 9 in the 3A tourney, used a big 20-6 second quarter advantage to take control of the contest.

Shorecrest’s Calvin Acker and Antonio Stillwell led all scorers with 19 and 17 points respectively; Meadowdale’s Kade Styles recorded 16 points while teammate Cole Nelson added 11 points in a losing effort.

To view the entire District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2791&sport=3.

In a District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament play-in loser-out contest, the Lady Mavs jumped out to an early lead and ran away with a 77-54 victory over Lynnwood. Meadowdale led 17-5 at the end of the first quarter and easily kept the Royals in check for the rest of the night.

Lilly Williams scored 22 points, one of five Lady Mavs to reach double figures in scoring. Alicia Morrison contributed 12 points, Soriah Swinton added 11 points and Fatoumata Jaiteh and Kaisha Stark each scored 10 point in the win.

The Royals, seeded No. 9 in the tourney, were led by the 22 points of Nakia Boston and 17 points of Amayah Kirkman.

The No. 8-seeded Lady Mavs now enter the double-elimination portion of the 3A tourney and will face the No. 1-seeded Arlington Eagles on Friday, Feb. 8. Tipoff at Arlington High School is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The loss ends the season of the Lynnwood Lady Royals (9-11 overall), the first time since the 2011-2012 season that Lynnwood will miss out on making the WIAA state tournament.

To view the entire District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2792&sport=12.

Prep Boys Basketball: Shorecrest at Meadowdale, Feb. 7 (District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament play-in loser-out game)

Shorecrest 19 20 9 13 — 61

Meadowdale 15 6 9 16 — 46

Meadowdale individual scoring: Kade Styles 16, Cole Nelson 11, Hunter Moen 8, Ray Free 7, Nick Buckley 2, Mason Vaughn 2, Justin Jackson, Tyler Emard

Shorecrest individual scoring: Calvin Acker 19, Antonio Stillwell 17, Elijah Johnson 8, Jack Sims 7, Tim Opany 5, Eladio Fountain 4, Michael Atendido 1, Dante Recabarren, Davud Jusic, Desmond Fox, Gavin Hyppa, Newton Pepple

Records: Meadowdale 6-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-10 overall; Shorecrest 7-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 12-8 overall

Meadowdale next game: 2018-2019 season completed

Prep Girls Basketball: Lynnwood at Meadowdale, Feb. 7 (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament play-in loser-out game)

Lynnwood 5 20 17 12 — 54

Meadowdale 17 15 20 25 — 77

Lynnwood individual scoring: Nakia Boston 22, Amayah Kirkman 13, Katelyn Kesinger 7, Madison Steele 6, Jayden Angell 4, Mia Jones 2, Marika Canda, Emily Whybark, Taylor Staheli, Eli Vazquez, Cassidy Johnson, Chelsy Macias

Meadowdale individual scoring: Lilly Williams 22, Alicia Morrison 12, Soriah Swinton 11, Fatoumata Jaiteh 10, Kaisha Stark 10, Maia Austvold 6, Camryn Cassidy 4, Adriana Valadez 1, Taylor Kesselring 1, Cassidy Gamble, Kaylee Whatmore

Records: Lynnwood 6-7 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-11 overall; Meadowdale 7-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 13-7 overall

Lynnwood next game: 2018-2019 season completed

Meadowdale next game: versus Arlington; Friday, Feb. 8; 6:30 p.m. at Arlington High School (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament first round game)

— By Doug Petrowski