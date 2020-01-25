Prep basketball: Meadowdale boys, E-W girls get wins in annual Rubber Chicken cross-rivalry games

It was hot, muggy and crowded in the Meadowdale High School gymnasium Friday night, but no one seemed to mind as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors and Meadowdale Mavericks put on a show in their annual Rubber Chicken doubleheader of boys and girls basketball action.

The Mavericks’ prevailed in the boys’ game as the Warriors faded late, giving Meadowdale a key 64-53 Wesco League victory.

In the later contest, the Lady Warriors built a lead of 17 points in the third quarter, then held on to defeat the Lady Mavs 49-45.

In the boys’ matchup, Meadowdale senior Colton Walsh scored a career-high 30 points to lead the Mavericks to the win. Mason Vaughn contributed 16 points and Hunter Moen added 13 points for the Mavs.

Mutdung Bol led E-W with 22 points in the loss.

The game featured seven lead changes and seven ties The last tie was at 51-51 with 4:44 to go – before Meadowdale finished off the Warriors with a 13-2 run, fueled mostly by the play of Walsh. The senior tallied 20 of his 30 points in the second half and 10 in the decisive fourth quarter.

E-W failed to score any points in the final three minutes, succumbing with three missed shots and three turnovers.

With the win, Meadowdale upped their Wesco League record to 6-2, solidifying their hold on fourth place in the league standings. The Warriors’ dropped a game behind their rivals at 5-3 in league play.

In the girls’ contest, the Lady Warriors took advantage of a poor shooting night by Meadowdale and grabbed a four-point victory.

E-W held a 37-20 advantage after Brooke Kearney sunk a 3-pointer with 5:21 to go in the third quarter. The Mavs couldn’t keep up with the Warriors as shot after shot failed to find their mark. Even Meadowdale’s free throw shooting was off as the team converted only four of 14 attempts (28.6%) in the game.

The Lady Mavs did mount a furious fourth-quarter comeback attempt, cutting the E-W lead to just three points on a Lilly Williams 3-pointer in the final seconds. But a Kearney free throw with 1.9 seconds to go sealed the win for the Warriors.

Jadyn Waram led the Warriors with 16 points while Kearney finished with 13 points. Meadowdale was led by the 14 points of Fatoumata Jaiteh.

The loss was just the second for the Lady Mavs in Wesco League play this season and dropped the team into a second-place tie with Snohomish in the league standings.

With the victory, E-W snapped a three-game losing streak and now own a 6-3 mark in the Wesco League.

The evening at Meadowdale High School also featured performances by the Meadowdale cheer and dance teams, a fundraiser that brought in $1,700 for global hunger and poverty charity Heifer International, and the rubber chicken challenge — a slingshot competition shooting a rubber chicken at a target — won by Edmonds-Woodway.

Prep Boys Basketball: Edmonds-Woodway at Meadowdale, Jan. 24

Edmonds-Woodway 11 17 18 7 — 53

Meadowdale 11 16 17 20 — 64

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: Mutdung Bol 22, Tollak Crawford 10, Nikko McNeal 8, Nuer Bol 8, Chinedu Acholonu 5, Brian Bunyatipanon, Steele Swinton, Andy Cerejka, Jacob Gabler

Meadowdale individual scoring: Colton Walsh 30, Mason Vaughn 16, Hunter Moen 13, Justin Jackson 5, Cole Nelson, Leonardo Baquian, Will McKinley

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-5 overall; Meadowdale 6-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-6 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Arlington; Monday, Jan. 27; 7:15 p.m. at Arlington High School

Meadowdale next game: versus Wednesday, Jan. 29; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Edmonds-Woodway at Meadowdale, Jan. 24

Edmonds-Woodway 14 14 11 10 — 49

Meadowdale 12 5 8 20 — 45

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: Jadyn Waram 16, Brooke Kearney 13, AJ Martineau 6, Mia Dickenson 6, Halle Waram 5, Kaddy Kongira 2, Maddie McMahon 1, Lilly Frunk, Sydney Chappell, Hazel Mills

Meadowdale individual scoring: Fatoumata Jaiteh 14, Alicia Morrison 9, Soriah Swinton 9, Lilly Williams 8, Silja Knutsen 3, Jenaly Gabriel 2, Kaisha Stark, Maia Austvold, Ava Powell, Nicole Dallas, Jordan Leith

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-7 overall; Meadowdale 7-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 11-4 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Jan. 28; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next game: versus Shorewood; Tuesday, Jan. 28; 7:15 p.m. at Shorewood High School

— By Doug Petrowski