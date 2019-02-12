Prep basketball: Rescheduled playoff games set to start Wednesday

Local high school basketball teams waiting to play in district tournament playoff games will have to wait a little longer as winter weather continues to grip the region and school districts are forced to delay reopening.

The earliest that the boys teams from Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds-Woodway and the girls teams from Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale will get back onto the basketball courts will be Wednesday, Feb. 13, as the Edmonds School District canceled all classes and activities for Monday and Tuesday due to the continuing inclement weather.

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors’ boys team is now scheduled to play its first contest in the District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at Stanwood with a 6 p.m. tipoff. In the District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks will host the Sehome Mariners on Wednesday; tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.

The District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament that includes the Warriors and the Mavericks also has scheduled games for Wednesday. The E-W girls will play at Marysville-Getchell High School against the Chargers at 5 p.m.; the Lady Mavs will face the Arlington Eagles at Arlington High School at 6:30 p.m.

All these first-round tournament games had been scheduled to be played on either February 8 or 9, but snow throughout Western Washington has already postponed the contests multiple times.

Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ Coach Nalin Sood noted that district tournament officials have been determined to see the tourneys run through their completion.

“Right now the districts are going to do all they can to play their tourneys as regular as possible,” Sood said. “May mean more back-to-back game and other accommodations (or) adjustments as needed — ones that will be addressed as needed.” (We) just need to get through this snow.”

The District 1 3A boys and girls tourneys have had to make one change due to scheduling — the events will no longer include a third-fourth place game on Saturday, Feb. 16 as other tourney games had to be pushed to Saturday’s schedule. The contest would not have been for a berth to state anyway as both third- and fourth-place finishers had already been guaranteed a spot in the regional round of the 3A state tournament.

Scheduling changes to the district 2A boys tournament — or additional changes to the district 3A tourneys — could be announced on Wednesday.

For updated brackets, see the following links:

— for the District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament bracket (which included Edmonds-Woodway), click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2791&sport=3

— for the District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament bracket (which includes Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale), click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2792&sport=12

— for the District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament bracket (which includes Mountlake Terrace), click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2779&sport=3

— By Doug Petrowski