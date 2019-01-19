Prep basketball roundup: Lynnwood boys upset Hawks; Lady Royals also win

1 of 5

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks were host to this year’s annual PPP prep basketball doubleheader, but it was the Lynnwood Royals that enjoyed the night much more.

The Royals swept both the boys and girls basketball matchups at Mountlake Terrace High School as the Lynnwood boys upset the Hawks 55-53 while the Lady Royals flushed Terrace 63-35.

In the boys’ game, Lynnwood’s Jayden Acosta-Newsome sunk a game-winning three-pointer in the final two seconds to give the Royals the victory. Acosta-Newsome was alone in the corner of the court in front of his bench, received a pass from teammate Anthony Williams and calmly drained the long jumper for the win.

Time expired before the Hawks were able to get a good look at a final shot and the Royals and their fans joyously rushed the floor and celebrated at midcourt.

Lynnwood was led in scoring by junior Josh Siscar with 18 points; Jerry Boston added 14 points for the Royals.

Terrace had three players reach double-figures in scoring: Mason Christianson tallied 16 points while Mason Petersen and Bradley Blackmer each had 10 points in the loss.

The win is the first for the Royals over a Mountlake Terrace boys’ team since Jan. 12, 2008; the Hawks had defeated Lynnwood 18 times in a row before Friday.

In the first game of the doubleheader, the Lynnwood Lady Royals had no trouble with the Mountlake Terrace Lady Hawks in a 63-35 win. The Royals led 37-9 and then cruised to the triumph.

Nakia Boston scored 14 points to lead the Royals; Amayah Kirkman and Emily Whybark each recorded 11 points in the victory. Kierra Scott led Terrace with 12 points.

The doubleheader features, in addition to the pair of basketball contest, races between teams of Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace students propelling themselves down the gym floor using plungers. In addition, MTHS was announced as the winner of a canned food drive competition between the two schools.

Prep Boys Basketball: Lynnwood at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 18

Lynnwood 19 10 10 16 — 55

Terrace 9 17 14 13 — 53

Lynnwood individual scoring: Josh Siscar 18, Jerry Boston 14, Gabe Newson 7, Anthony Williams 6, Jordan Glover 5, Jayden Acosta-Newsome 5, Jalen Francisco, Edgar Bernabe, Andrea Bouah

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Mason Christianson 16, Mason Petersen 10, Bradley Blackmer 10, JesseJames Martineau 7, Jeffrey Anyimah 5, Robbie Baringer 3

Records: Lynnwood 5-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-9 overall; Mountlake Terrace 5-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-4 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Cedarcrest; Wednesday, Jan. 23; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Kelso; Monday, Jan. 21; 2 p.m. at Lower Columbia College in Longview

Prep Girls Basketball: Lynnwood at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 18

Lynnwood 22 15 15 11 — 63

Terrace 3 6 12 14 — 35

Lynnwood individual scoring: Nakia Boston 14, Amayah Kirkman 11, Emily Whybark 11, Madison Steele 9, Mia Jones 8, Katelyn Kesinger 4, Marika Canda 3, Taylor Staheli 2, Hailey Johnson 1, Eli Vazquez, Chelsy Macia

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Kierra Scott 12, Kaiya Beavin 8, Lydia Prelow 6, Lindsey Ho 4, Trinity Prout 3, Grace Kane 2, Kendall Glenham

Records: Lynnwood 5-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-7 overall; Mountlake Terrace 2-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-11 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Cedarcrest; Tuesday, Jan. 22; 7:15 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Jan. 22; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski