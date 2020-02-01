Prep basketball: Royal boys, girls fall to Warriors Friday

Falling behind early, the Lynnwood Royals boys and girls basketball teams were never able to recover in their matchups against their counterparts at Edmonds-Woodway and lost both ends of a Wesco League basketball doubleheader Friday at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

The Lynnwood boys were thumped by E-W 53-40 while the Lady Royals fell to the Lady Warriors 58-35.

In the boys’ game, Edmonds-Woodway outscored the Royals 19-9 in the first quarter and coasted to the double-digit victory.

In the girls’ contest, Lynnwood trailed 16-9 at the end of the first and were never able to recover against the hot-shooting Warriors.

The two Royals’ teams will face another rival in their next outings as the Lynnwood girls’ squad faces the Meadowdale Mavericks on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School while the boys’ teams of Lynnwood and Meadowdale clash on the next day, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School.

Prep Boys Basketball: Lynnwood at Edmonds-Woodway, Jan. 31

Lynnwood 9 7 8 16 — 40

Edmonds-Woodway 19 9 10 15 — 53

Lynnwood individual scoring: Taequan McMillan 17, Tommy McMahon 11, Lucas

Shiferaw 3, Josh Siscar 2, Abraham Kidane 2, Jordan Glover 1 (unreported 4)

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: Nuer Bol 15, Mutdung Bol 8, Nikko McNeal 6,

Dillon Rundorff 5, Chinedu Acholonu 4, Tollak Crawford 4, Bryan Bunyatipanon 4, Jacob

Gabler 4, Shiloh Zevenbergen 3, Steele Swinton, Andy Cerejka

Records: Lynnwood 1-10 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-15 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 8-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 12-5 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Meadowdale; Wednesday, Feb. 5; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Lynnwood at Edmonds-Woodway, Jan. 31

Lynnwood 9 7 7 12 — 35

Edmonds-Woodway 16 7 16 19 — 58

Lynnwood individual scoring: Nakia Boston 20, Chloe Clark 4, Marika Canda 3, Emily

Whybark 2, Madison Steele 2, Hailey Johnson 2, Cassidy Johnsen 2, Katelyn Kesinger,

Paige Thompson

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: Brooke Kearney 13, Jadyn Waram 10, Maddie

McMahon 9, AJ Martineau 6, Kaddy Kongira 6, Mia Dickenson 5, Hazel Mills 3, Halle

Waram 2, Sydney Chappell 2, Lilly Frunk 2, Melanie Walsh

Records: Lynnwood 7-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-10 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 8-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-7 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Meadowdale; Tuesday, Feb. 4; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School