Prep basketball: Royals boys, girls split pair of games at Blaine Holiday Tournament

The Lynnwood Royals boys and girls basketball teams each split a pair of games this week at the Blaine Holiday Tournament held Thursday and Friday at Blaine High School.

The Lady Royals earned a 43-38 victory over the Bellingham Red Raiders on Thursday before falling to the Renton Indians 51-46 on Friday.

The Royals’ boys team succumbed to tournament host Blaine 68-58 on Thursday, then picked up a 62-52 win over the Mount Baker Mountaineers on Friday.

Both the Lynnwood boys and girls squads will return to Wesco League action on Friday, Jan. 4, in matchups against the Marysville-Getchell Chargers.

Prep Girls Basketball: Renton vs. Lynnwood, Dec. 28 (at Blaine Holiday Tournament)

Renton 8 19 7 17 — 51

Lynnwood 10 14 9 13 — 46

Lynnwood individual scoring: Amayah Kirkman 16, Nakia Boston 13, Emily Whybark 8, Hailey Johnson 3, Marika Canda, Madison Steele, Cassidy Johnson

Renton individual scoring: (not reported)

Records: Lynnwood 3-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-4 overall; Renton 4-1 in 2A South Puget Sound League, 5-4 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Marysville-Getchell; Friday, Jan. 4, 7:15 p.m. at Marysville-Getchell High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Bellingham vs. Lynnwood, Dec. 27 (at Blaine Holiday Tournament)

Bellingham 6 8 10 14 — 38

Lynnwood 11 3 15 14 — 43

Lynnwood individual scoring: Amayah Kirkman 26, Emily Whybark 5, Marika Canda 5, Katelyn Kesinger 3, Madison Steele 2, Hailey Johnson 2, Cassidy Johnson, Taylor Staheli, Mia Jones

Bellingham individual scoring: (not reported)

Records: Lynnwood 3-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-4 overall; Bellingham 1-3 in 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference, 4-6 overall

Prep Boys Basketball: Lynnwood vs. Blaine & Mount Baker, Dec. 27 & 28 (at Blaine Holiday Tournament)

Blaine 68 – Lynnwood 58 (Dec. 27)

Lynnwood 62 – Mount Baker 52 (Dec. 28)

Records: Lynnwood 3-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-6 overall; Blaine 0-4 in 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference, 5-6 overall; Mount Baker 0-4 in 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference, 4-7 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Marysville-Getchell; Friday, Jan. 4, 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— By Doug Petrowski