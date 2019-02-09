Prep basketball: Snow again delays high school basketball games

Just as wintery weather halted the local high school basketball regular season earlier in the week, Friday’s round of snow flurries have again affected games — this time it’s district tournament schedules that are being shuffled.

All contests in District 1 3A and District 1/2 2A boys and girls basketball tourneys that were to be played on Friday and Saturday have been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 11. Among South Snohomish County hoop teams affected by the change are the Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ boys team, the Meadowdale Mavericks’ girls team and the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors’ boys and girls teams.

All four teams will be playing their initial games in the double-elimination portion of their respective district tournaments on Monday. Win or lose, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks will play their second district tourney game on Tuesday, Feb. 12; the Meadowdale Mavs and the two Edmonds-Woodway Warrior squads will play district tourney games again on Wednesday, Feb. 13 no matter the outcome of their Monday contests.

To views the updated 2019 District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament bracket (that includes Mountlake Terrace) click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2779&sport=3.

To view the updated 2019 District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament bracket (that includes Edmonds-Woodway), click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2791&sport=3.

To view the updated 2019 District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament bracket (that includes Meadowdale and Edmonds-Woodway), click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2792&sport=12.

Prep Basketball: District 1 3A & District 1/2 2A tournament games; Monday, Feb. 11 (Edmonds School District teams)

— Edmonds-Woodway vs. Marysville-Getchell; 5 p.m. at Marysville-Getchell High School in District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament first round game

— Edmonds-Woodway vs. Stanwood; 6 p.m. at Stanwood High School in District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament first round game

— Meadowdale vs. Arlington; 6:30 p.m. at Arlington High School in District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament first round game

— Mountlake Terrace vs. Sehome; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School in District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament first round game

— By Doug Petrowski