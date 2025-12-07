Prep basketball: Terrace teams defeat Lynnwood in Saturday doubleheader

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

A pair of sophomores led the way as the Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys and girls basketball teams each came away with victories over their Lynnwood Royals counterparts in a doubleheader of Wesco League South Conference basketball Saturday at Lynnwood High School.

Mountlake Terrace boys 53 – Lynnwood boys 39

Sophomore Anthony Fuentes scored 12 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Hawks pulled away and defeated the Royals 53-39.

Terrace jumped out to an early 15-5 advantage in the game’s first five minutes, but a 9-0 run by the Royals closed the gap to a single point by the end of the first quarter.

Midway through the second quarter, Lynnwood’s Hosny El-Aarag sunk a 3-pointer to tie the contest at 18-18. But the Hawks closed out the first half on a 7-3 run, then outscored the Royals 28-17 in the second half to secure the victory.

“I thought we grew up a lot tonight,” said Terrace Coach Johnny Phillips. “We have a lot of young guys, some of them got their first action. Tyree (Connor, a freshman), our point guard, it was just his second game of his high school career. Other guys, some of them didn’t play in our first game, coming back from injuries and getting in shape.”

The 2025-26 Mountlake Terrace roster has just one senior, Jordan Wilson, on it. Wilson scored nine points in the Hawks’ win; sophomore Jackson Wallis contributed 13 points.

“As we grow every day, (we’ll get) a little bit better,” Phillips added. “I’m pleased with what they did today.”

El-Aarog led the Royals in scoring with 16 points; Mieron Desbele added 15 points in the loss.

Mountlake Terrace girls 60 – Lynnwood girls 42

Sophomore Jaliyah Dyson, showing spark on both the offensive and defensive end of the court, led the Terrace girls to a 60-42 drubbing of the Lynnwood girls on Saturday.

Dyson scored 17 points to lead all scorers in the game. The 5-foot-2 point guard of the Hawks also had five steals — all in the first half — in the victory.

Terrace used a big 19-3 run in the first half and led 37-18 at halftime on their way to an 18-point win.

“I liked the execution,” Terrace Coach Nick Sherrill said. “We really want to work on talking on defense, boxing out and then executing our sets on offense. So our execution tonight was huge.”

Makenna Davidson and Jordyn Stokes each scored 12 points in the Hawks’ victory. Senior Vanessa Olivar led the Royals in scoring with 16 points; teammate Fanna Beyene added 12 points.

The game was just the third for first-year Lynnwood Coach Valerie Bell; the team is 0-3 overall after the first week of the 2025-26 season.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood, Dec. 6

Mountlake Terrace 15 10 9 19 – 53

Lynnwood 14 8 5 12 – 39

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Anthony Fuentes 19, Jackson Wallis 13, Jordan Wilson 9, Oliver Shaw-Jones 6, Alex Mkrtychyan 5, Tyree Connor 1, Jaxson Jamison, Lincoln Hunter, Luke Stone, Chase Fleishman

Lynnwood individual scoring: Hosny El-Aarag 16, Mieron Desbele 15, Cole Betancourt 4, Wat Makuei 2, Matthew Solomon 1, Abdulkadir Kinteh 1,Jaikin Choy, Espoir Niyonkuru

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-1 overall; Lynnwood 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Arlington; Wednesday, Dec. 10; 7:15 p.m. at Arlington High School

Lynnwood next game: versus Snohomish; Wednesday, Dec. 10; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood, Dec. 6

Mountlake Terrace 19 18 12 11 – 60

Lynnwood 8 10 9 15 – 42

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Jaliyah Dyson 17, Makenna Davidson 12, Jordyn Stokes 12, Iman Kaifa 7, Jordan Wagner 5, Brooklyn Marino 4, Mia Sledge 3, Abigail Schmicker, May-Lynh Jacobson

Lynnwood individual scoring: Vanessa Olivar 16, Fatima Navarro 12, Ena Dodik 8, Kaleigh Stull 2, Genavive Andreica 2, Mariah Coleman 1, Abigail Nebiyou 1, Fanna Beyene

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-1 overall; Lynnwood 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Cascade; Tuesday, Dec. 9; 7:15 p.m. at Cascade High School (Everett)

Lynnwood next game: versus Everett; Tuesday, Dec. 9; 7:15 p.m. at Everett High School