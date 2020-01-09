Prep boys basketball: Chargers defeat Mavericks

With four players reaching double figures in scoring, the Marysville-Getchell Chargers were too much for the Meadowdale Mavericks boys basketball team to handle Wednesday. The Chargers came away with a 70-60 victory over the Mavericks in a Wesco League matchup played at Meadowdale High School.

Junior Malakhi Knight led the M-G attack with 28 points; Austin Townsend scored 14 points, Alex Owens tallied 11 points and Will Dunn added 10 points for the victorious Chargers.

Colton Walsh and Cole Nelson each scored 14 points for the Mavs while Will McKinley contributed 10 points in the loss.

Meadowdale (2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League play, 4-5 overall) will be back at home Friday when they host the Everett Seagulls, 7:15 p.m., at Meadowdale High School.

Prep Boys Basketball: Marysville-Getchell at Meadowdale, Jan. 8

Marysville-Getchell 14 21 15 20 — 70

Meadowdale 11 13 16 20 — 60

Meadowdale individual scoring: Colton Walsh 14, Cole Nelson 14, Will McKinley 10, Mason Vaughn 9, Leonardo Baquian 5, Hunter Moen 4, Justin Jackson 2, Zach White 2, Beau Hopkins, Aaron Shrestha

Marysville-Getchell individual scoring: Malakhi Knight 28, Austin Townsend 14, Alex Owens 11, Will Dunn 10, Cole Norton 2, Landyn Olson 2, Josiah Koellmer 2, unknown 1

Records: Meadowdale 2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-5 overall; Marysville-Getchell 2-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-4 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Everett; Friday, Jan. 10; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School