Prep boys basketball: Despite hard fight, Royals lose to Eagles Saturday

After a disheartening one-point loss on Friday, the Lynnwood Royals had to gather themselves to face another tough test on Saturday by welcoming the Arlington Eagles to Lynnwood High School. And although the Royals fell behind by 18 points after one quarter, the team fought back to make it a game.

Unfortunately for Lynnwood, the effort wasn’t quite enough to get a victory.

The Arlington Eagles, after building a 24-6 lead after the first eight minutes, held on and defeated the Royals 60-50 in a Wesco League boys basketball contest.

The Eagles sunk six 3-pointers — five by sophomore Ethan Martin — in the lopsided first quarter to take the early advantage. But the Royals showed grit, slowly climbed their way out of the big hole and pulled within three points, 53-50, with 1:34 to go in the game.

The three-point deficit was as close as the Royals would get to Arlington as the team went 0-for-3 on shot attempts in the final one-and-a-half minutes, allowing the Eagles to shut the door and snatch the win.

While a victory proved elusive, Lynnwood Coach Casey Tucker still was positive following the game.

“We could have folded and got run out of our own gym, but (battling back) is part of what we’ve done all year,” Tucker said. “We have competed. We’ve run into some buzzsaws where teams have shot really well. But again tonight, these guys dug down and competed. I was proud of that.”

Thanh Vo led the Royals’ comeback attempt by scoring 12 points in the second half, all on shots converted from beyond the three-point arc. The senior scored 14 points for the game while teammates Taequan McMillan and Josh Siscar contributed 12 and 10 points respectively.

Arlington’s Joseph Schmidt led all scorers in the game with 24 points and almost single-handedly saved the win for the Eagles; the senior scored 19 and the team’s 29 second-half points to ward off the Royals.

Saturday’s game proved to be somewhat a microcosm of the Lynnwood season as a whole — inconsistent play that often comes up just short of claiming a victory.

“We play well in spurts in games, as you saw tonight,” Tucker noted. “But we’ve got to string together 32 minutes to win a basketball game.”

“Ultimately we do need to start getting some wins,” he added. “At this level it is competitive and you’ve got to win some games. So we’ve got to get over the hump.”

With the loss, Lynnwood fell to 2-5 in Wesco League, 3-10 overall. While the marks are not what coaches, players and fans had hoped for with three weeks to go in the regular season, Tucker said his squad still has plenty of drive and desire.

“You would think looking at the record it would be a sad scene in there (the locker room),” Tucker said. “Yeah, they’re frustrated that they lost, but these guys will come back to work on Monday, even though it’s a holiday, and practice and get ready for Shorewood.”

The Royals will see their next game action on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 7:15 p.m., when they face the Thunderbirds at Shorewood High School.

Prep Boys Basketball: Arlington at Lynnwood, Jan. 18

Arlington 24 7 16 13 — 60

Lynnwood 6 14 16 14 — 50

Lynnwood individual scoring: Thanh Vo 14, Taequan McMillan 12, Josh Siscar 10, Zach Newson 9, Tommy McMahon 5, Abraham Kidane, Lucas Shiferaw

Arlington individual scoring: Joseph Schmidt 24, Ethan Martin 21, Nick Lewis 4, Ryan Brown 4, Bryce Petersen 2, Cade Younger 1, Luke Brown, Will Abram, Colby Williamson, Quintin Yon-Wagner, Jaden Roskelley

Records: Lynnwood 2-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-10 overall; Arlington 4-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-5 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Shorewood; Wednesday, Jan. 22; 7:15 p.m. at Shorewood High School

— By Doug Petrowski