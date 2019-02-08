Prep boys basketball: Lynnwood’s season ends with loss to Squalicum

The season is over for the Lynnwood High School boys basketball team as the Royals were surprised 60-52 by the visiting Squalicum Storm in a District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament play-in loser-out game at Lynnwood High School.

Lynnwood was the No. 7 seed in the district tourney, but the No. 10-seeded Storm showed they were better than their 7-12 overall record may have indicated.

The Royals end the year with a record of 8-12, their best mark since the 2009-2010 season.

To view the entire District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2791&sport=3.

Prep Boys Basketball: Squalicum at Lynnwood, Feb. 7 (District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament play-in loser-out game)

Squalicum 60 – Lynnwood 52

Records: Lynnwood 7-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-12 overall; Squalicum 6-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-12 overall

Lynnwood next game: 2018-2019 season completed