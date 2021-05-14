Prep boys basketball: Mariner dominates Meadowdale

The Meadowdale boys basketball team took to the road for the second game of the season Thursday night, only to run into the buzzsaw that was the Mariner Marauders. The Marauders jumped on the Mavs early and never looked back on their way to a decisive 77-32 win in The Tank at Mariner High School.

Mariner led 28-6 after one quarter, 50-12 at the half, and 70–21 after three.

Meadowdale had no answer for the Marauders’ full court press or the athleticism and shooting of guard Tijan Saine, who topped all scorers with 27 points, all in the first three quarters of play.

Meadowdale was led by senior Leo Baquian, who scored 10.

Meadowdale’s next game will be Wednesday night, May 19, when the Mavs host Cedarcrest. The game begins at 7:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Meadowdale at Mariner, May 13, 2021

Meadowdale 06 06 09 11 — 32

Mariner 28 22 20 07 — 77

Meadowdale individual scoring Leo Baquian 10, Issac Braxton 6, Aiden Bloomquist 6, Jeremy Kim 5, Louis Gallagher 2, Drake Budnick 2, Henock Tsegay 1, Caleb Abreham 0, Matthew Hipke 0, Naod Alemu 0 noah Fulford 0

Mariner individual scoring: Tijan Saine 27, BJ Kolly 14, Isaiah Cuellar 9, Mohamed Camara 6, Henry Avra 5, Caronn Sherrill 5, Naser Motley 5, Jailin Johnson 4, Michael Sully 2, Dakota Joseph 0, Macky James 0

Records: Meadowdale 0-2 overall; Mariner 2-0 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Cedarcrest; Wednesday, May 19; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mariner next game: versus Arlington; Monday, May 17; 7:15 p.m. at Mariner High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams