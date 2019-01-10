Prep boys basketball: Marysville-Pilchuck grabs 53-46 win over Meadowdale

The RaeQuan Battle-led Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks remained undefeated in Wesco League play after pulling away in the fourth quarter and grabbing a 53-46 victory over the Meadowdale Mavericks on Wednesday.

The Mavs and Tomahawks were tied 35-35 going into the final quarter before the Tomahawks earned the late win at Marysville-Pilchuck High School.

Battle, who has committed to play for the University of Washington this fall, led all scorers in the contest with 26 points.

Meadowdale saw three players reach double figures in scoring, led by the 14 points of Cole Nelson; Hunter Moen added 11 while Nick Buckley tallied 10 for the Mavs.

The 45 points scored represented the lowest point total for Meadowdale this season and well below the Mavs’ average of 65.3 over their past four games.

After falling to the league leaders, the schedule doesn’t get much easier for the Mavs as the squad will next face Stanwood — presently tied for second in the league — on Friday, Jan. 11, at Meadowdale High School. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Meadowdale at Marysville-Pilchuck, Jan. 9

Meadowdale 14 7 14 10 — 45

Marysville-Pilchuck 6 15 14 18 — 53

Meadowdale individual scoring: Cole Nelson 14, Hunter Moen 11, Nick Buckley 10, Kade Styles 6, Ray Free 4, Justin Jackson, Will McKinley, Issac Braxton

Marysville-Pilchuck individual scoring: RaeQuan Battle 26, Ethan Jackson 9, Luke Dobler 7, Brady Phelps 5, Cameron Stordahl 4, Aaron Kalab 2, Alec Jones-Smith

Records: Meadowdale 3-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-5 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 7-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-3 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Stanwood; Friday, Jan. 11; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— By Doug Petrowski