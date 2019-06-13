Prep boys basketball: Maverick Shootout tourney this weekend

As the temperatures outside cool down, the competition heats up at a couple of local high school gymnasiums with the 2019 Maverick Shootout boys basketball tournament taking to the court this weekend at Meadowdale and Lynnwood High Schools.

Sixteens teams, including the Lynnwood Royals and Meadowdale Mavericks, will square off starting on Friday, June 14, with games continuing on Saturday and Sunday.

The Royals will play their first Shootout contest on Friday, challenging the Lake Stevens Vikings at 8 p.m. at Meadowdale High School.

The Mavs will wait until Saturday for their opening-round game, a 4 p.m. tilt against the Kingston Buccaneers at Meadowdale High School.

The Shootout includes three teams that won trophies at WIAA state tournaments this past spring: the 3A State fourth-place Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks, the 1A State third-place Kings Knights and the 2A State Champion Lynden Lions.

Sixteen JV squads and 10 ‘C’ teams are also slated for play this weekend, including the JV teams from Meadowdale, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, and the ‘C’ team from Terrace.

To view the 2019 Maverick Shootout brackets, click https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Y35gb8asoh4QPzUAJANLZ_83tE4o-Je8/view.

— By Doug Petrowski