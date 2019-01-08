Prep boys basketball: Mavs beat Oak Harbor, Royals lose to Arlington

1 of 6

With a big fourth quarter, the Meadowdale Mavericks put away a pesky Oak Harbor Wildcats team 62-46 in a Wesco League game played Monday at Meadowdale High School.

Three Mavs reached double figures in scoring: Cole Nelson led the team with 19 points, Nick Buckley added 17 points and Ray Free contributed 12 points in the win.

Oak Harbor was led by the 16 points of Gavin Allen and 10 points of Haven Brown.

The Lynnwood Royals didn’t have the same fortune on Monday as the Royals fell to the second-place team in the 2A/3A Wesco League standings, the Arlington Eagles, 67-55.

Josh Gutierrez and Griffin Gardoski each scored 18 points to pace the Eagles in the victory; Anthony Whitis added 17 points for Arlington.

Lynnwood was led by the 14 points of Jayden Acosta-Newsome and the 10 points of Josh Siscar.

Prep Boys Basketball: Oak Harbor at Meadowdale, Jan. 7

Oak Harbor 8 14 18 6 — 46

Meadowdale 13 17 14 18 — 62

Meadowdale individual scoring: Cole Nelson 19, Nick Buckley 17, Ray Free 12, Kade Styles 8, Hunter Moen 2, Will McKinley 2, Mason Vaughn 2, Justin Jackson, Tyler Emard, Issac Braxton

Oak Harbor individual scoring: Gavin Allen 16, Haven Brown 10, Dorian Hardin 9, Matt Kelley 4, Austin Boesch 3, Kevin Schuldt 2, Terrell Crumpton 2, Andrew Baloy, Evan Nadeau

Records: Meadowdale 3-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-4 overall; Oak Harbor 2-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-7 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Marysville-Pilchuck; Wednesday, Jan. 9; 7:15 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School

Prep Boys Basketball: Lynnwood at Arlington, Jan. 7

Lynnwood 12 15 12 16 — 55

Arlington 17 15 20 15 — 67

Lynnwood individual scoring: Jayden Acosta-Newsome 14, Josh Siscar 10, Gabe Newson 9, Anthony Williams 5, Carson Speegle 5, Timmy Taing 5, Jerry Boston 4, Edgar Bernabe 3, Jalen Francisco, Jordan Glover

Arlington individual scoring: Josh Guiterrez 18, Griffin Gardoski 18, Anthony Whitis 17, Will Abram 9, Caden Smith 3, Max Smith 2, Dele Aribibola, Ethan Martin

Records: Lynnwood 3-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-8 overall; Arlington 5-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-3 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Snohomish; Friday, Jan. 11; 7:15 p.m. at Snohomish High School

— By Doug Petrowski