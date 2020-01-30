Prep boys basketball: Mavs beat Shorewood Wednesday for 4th straight win

The Meadowdale Mavericks won their fourth game in a row with a 62-52 victory over the visiting Shorewood Thunderbirds Wednesday at Meadowdale High School.

With the win, the Mavericks stayed a half-game ahead of fourth-place Edmonds-Woodway in the 3A Wesco League standings.

Hunter Moen led the Mavs with 22 points on Wednesday; Colton Walsh added 14 points while Cole Nelson tallied 11 points.

The Mavericks have another home game — their fourth in a five-game stretch that started on Jan.22 — this Friday, Jan. 31, when the team welcomes Shorecrest to Meadowdale High School; tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Shorewood at Meadowdale, Jan. 29

Shorewood 10 12 18 12 — 52

Meadowdale 16 15 12 19 — 62

Meadowdale individual scoring: Hunter Moen 22, Colton Walsh 14, Cole Nelson 11, Mason Vaughn 8, Mill McKinley 3, Leonardo Baquian 3, Zach White 1, Beau Hopkins, Justin Jackson

Shorewood individual scoring: Spencer Osborn 14, Sean Santos 11, Nahom Mehari 11, Aaron Espling 9, Jackson Galiardi 7, Julian Partman

Records: Meadowdale 7-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-6 overall; Shorewood 4-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-9 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Shorecrest; Friday, Jan. 31; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— By Doug Petrowski