Prep boys basketball: Mavs cruise to easy win over Royals

Much like the girls basketball matchup the night before, Wednesday night’s game between the Meadowdale and Lynnwood boys teams was all Meadowdale, as the Mavs used a big second quarter to steamroll the host Royals at Lynnwood High School, 64-33.

After a slow start for both teams that saw them go scoreless for more than the first three minutes, Meadowdale’s offense woke up, due in large part to senior Colton Walsh’s eight points, to lead 15-7 after one.

The Mavs then turned it up a notch.

Using a tenacious zone defense, Meadowdale challenged Lynnwood’s passing game — clogging up passing lanes, forcing turnovers that they converted into transition points.

The Mavs outscored Lynnwood 21-6 in the quarter to take a 36-13 lead at the half.

The second half was a chance for Meadowdale to get some critical playing time for some non-starters as they cruised to the 31-point victory.

“I was pleased with our concentration level.” Said Meadowdale head coach Roger O’Neill. “We talked about that a lot. We had a couple games down the stretch not go our way recently, it comes back to that focus and concentration for 32 minutes making sure possessions don’t get away from you.”

Leading the way for the Mavericks was junior Cole Nelson, who poured in 20 points that included three 3-pointers.

“It was nice to get him back going offensively a little bit. Everyone believes in him,” O’Neill said. “No one is ever going to be upset with him shooting the 3 or attacking the basket. He’s one of the best shooters in the league in my opinion, so it was nice to see a couple go down tonight and I expect that to continue.”

Senior Josh Siscar led the Royals with 16 points and six rebounds in the losing effort.

Asked how he will prepare his Mavericks heading into the last week of the season, O’Neill said: “We’ve put ourselves in a position to be in the playoff conversation, and it looks like we won’t need a play-in game this year, which is nice. It’s all about getting better and making sure we keep taking steps forward. We have a great challenge on Friday with Mountlake Terrace, and then we’ll finish off with Archbishop Murphy on our Senior Night Monday, then we’ll have four practices to make sure we’re tuned up and ready to go.”

The Mavericks’ next game will be Friday, Feb. 7, when they visit Mountlake Terrace High School to take on the Hawks. The game tips off at 7:15 p.m.

The Royals’ next game will also be Friday, Feb. 7, when they face Archbishop Murphy. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 at Archbishop Murphy High School.

Prep Boys Basketball: Meadowdale at Lynnwood, Feb. 5

Lynnwood 07 06 12 08 — 33

Meadowdale 15 21 20 08 — 64

Lynnwood individual scoring: Josh Siscar 16, Tommy McMahon 8, Thanh Vo 6, Zach Newson 3, Abraham Kidane 0. Lucas Shiferaw 0, Jamey McDougall 0, Jordan Glover 0

Meadowdale individual scoring: Cole Nelson 20, Colton Walsh 16, Hunter Moen 12, mason Vaughn 6, Leonardo Baquian 5, Zach White 3, Justin Jackson 2, Beau Hopkins 0, Aaron Shrestha 0

Records: Lynnwood 1-11 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-16 overall; Meadowdale 8-4 in 2A/3A Wesco Conference; 10-8 overall

— Story and photos by Scott Williams