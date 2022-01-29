Prep boys basketball: Mavs defeat Royals for first win of season

In a battle of winless cross-town rivals at Lynnwood High School Thursday night, Meadowdale raced out to a 31-11 lead over Lynnwood at halftime, and hung on in the second half to notch its first victory of the season, 55-46.

The Mavs’ offensive explosion in the first half was led by the hot hand of senior Evik Amy, who poured in 17 points, including five 3-pointers. He finished with a game-high 20 points.

Lynnwood struggled offensively in the first half, scoring just 11 points, but made a run in the third quarter, outscoring the Mavs 24-9. The Royals cut the lead to single digits early in the fourth before Meadowdale clamped down and hung on for the win. The Royals finished the night shooting a disappointing 29% from the field, and 36% from the free-throw line.

The Royals scoring was paced by junior Keegan Williams with 17.

The win was Meadowdale’s first since Feb. 21, 2020.

“That felt good. I’m proud of the guys,” Mavs Head Coach Roger O’Neill said after the game. “Over these past two pandemic seasons, I’ve learned to never take a win for granted. These guys have been working hard all year, and obviously the scoreboard hasn’t been too kind to us, but we had an opportunity to get one tonight and we had an offensive explosion in the first half and did enough to hold on and get that win, so I’m really happy for our guys.”

Meadowdale’s record improves to 1-7 in conference play, and 1-10 overall. Their next opponent is another Edmonds School District rival, the Warriors from Edmonds-Woodway High School, whom they will face on Saturday evening at 7:15 p.m. in the annual Rubber Chicken game.

“We’re definitely excited for Rubber Chicken on Saturday, it got canceled once, so we’re extra excited to get that opportunity,” O’Neill added.

Lynnwood falls to 0-9 in league play, and 0-11 overall on the season. They turn around and play again on Friday night, Jan. 28, when they will head to Everett High School to take on the Seagulls at 5:40 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Meadowdale at Lynnwood, Jan. 27, 2022

Meadowdale 19 13 09 14 — 55

Lynnwood 07 04 24 11 — 46

Meadowdale individual scoring: Evik Amy 20, Aiden Bloomquist 15, Jeremy Kim 8, Jaymon Wright 5, Naod Alemu 3, Eben Sarka 2, Allan Mbuthia 2, Henock Tsegay 0, Noah Fulford 0, Malik Robinson 0

Lynnwood individual scoring: Keegan Williams 17, Tommy McMahon, Jordan Whittle 10, Bayley Evans 8, Yafett Sebhatu 2

Records: Meadowdale 1-7 in league, 1-10 overall. Next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Saturday, Jan. 29; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynwood 0-9 in league, 0-11 overall. Next game: versus Everett, Friday, Jan. 28; 5:40 p.m. at Everett High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams