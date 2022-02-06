Prep boys basketball: Mavs defeat Seagulls for second straight win

After a buzzer-beater win Friday night, the Meadowdale boys basketball team was back in action Saturday, hosting the Everett Seagulls. The Mavs used a steal with two seconds to play to seal their second win in a row, 60-58.

In what has undoubtedly been a disappointing and frustrating season, the Mavericks had lost 20 games in a row, dating back to February of 2020. They finally broke that streak last week against a winless Lynnwood team.

Then, while celebrating Senior Night Friday night, Naod Alemu — one of the team’s eight seniors — took an inbounds pass with one second, heaving a 3-pointer that fell as the horn sounded, giving the Mavericks a 49-46 win over Cascade.

The win seemed to give Meadowdale an energy boost Saturday night as the team came out from the opening tip and outplayed a fifth-place Everett squad, who was 9-3 in conference play coming into the game.

“That (the Friday win) can go one of two ways,” Meadowdale head coach Roger O’Neill said after the game. “It can energize you and you can feed off it, or you can fall into a trap game, a let-down game. I’m just really happy for our guys going into Monday night.”

The fourth quarter started with the Mavs holding a six-point lead, 44-38. Everett cut the lead to just one with 1:33 to play, 54-53. Each team scored, making it 56-55, before Henock Tsegay connected on a three from the corner, giving Meadowdale a four-point lead, 59-55, with 26 seconds remaining.

Five seconds later, Everett answered with a three of its own, cutting the lead to one with 20 seconds left.

Meadowdale brought the ball down the court under defensive pressure from Everett. That forced the Mavs into a backcourt violation, turning the ball over to the Seagulls with seven seconds to play, and Everett down by one point.

The Seagulls inbounded the ball and tried to work it inside, only to turn the ball over to Meadowdale’s Jaymon Wright with two seconds on the clock, forcing them to foul Wright with 1.5 seconds left.

Wright hit the first free throw, but missed the second, leaving the Gulls with just enough time to launch a three-quarter-court desperation shot that missed the mark, leaving the Mavericks winners.

Meadowdale was led by Aiden Bloomquist, who had 19 points along with nine rebounds. Henock Tsegay added 14 points, going 4 of 5 from 3-point land, and Jaymon Wright had 10 points, five assists and three steals, including the eventual game winner.

Everett’s high scorer was junior guard Daniel Savovic with a game-high 22 points and six rebounds.

Meadowdale improves to 3-10 in league play, and 3-13 overall on the season. Their next game comes Monday, Feb. 7, when they will face the Lynnwood Royals for the second time this season in a matchup.The winner will move on as the 16th seed in the District 1 3A tournament. Tip off is at 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School.

Everett drops to 9-4 in league, and 10-8 overall. The Gulls’ next game will be Tuesday night, Feb. 8, when they will travel to Stanwood to take on the Spartans. That game begins at 7:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Everett @ Meadowdale, Feb. 5, 2022

Everett 13 14 11 20 — 58

Meadowdale 12 18 14 16 — 60

Meadowdale individual scoring: Aiden Bloomquist 19, Henock Tsegay 14, Jaymon Wright 10, Naod Alemu 8, Eben Sarka 5, Evik Amy 4, Noah Fulford 0, Allan Mbuthia 0

Everett individual scoring: Daniel Savovic 22, Hayden Conaxis 13, Peter Wilson 11, Daniel Woodard 6, Jemyre Reed 3, Colin Stout 3, Pernell Facey 0, Ty Bloomfield 0, Laith Dirsiye 0, Isaiah Parker 0

Records:

Meadowdale 3-10 in league, 3-13 overall. Next game: versus Lynnwood, Monday, Feb. 7; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Everett 9-4 in league, 10-8 overall. Next game: versus Stanwood, Tuesday, Feb. 8; 7:15 p.m. at Stanwood High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams