Prep boys basketball: Mavs edge Marauders 58-57

Behind the 23 points of senior Hunter Moen, the Meadowdale Mavericks captured their first victory of the 2019-2020 season with a 58-57 come-from-behind victory over the Mariner Marauders on Monday.

The Mavericks trailed after three quarters 42-38, but outscored the Marauders by five points in the final quarter to earn the non-conference win at Meadowdale High School.

In addition to Moen’s 23 points — the high-mark in points scored by a Mav in a game so far this season — teammate Colton Walsh contributed 14 points while Cole Nelson, Leonardo Baquian and Mason Vaughn tallied eight, seven and six points respectively.

Meadowdale has two more non-conference games slated for this week, starting Wednesday, Dec. 11 against the Mount Vernon Bulldogs. Tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mariner at Meadowdale, Dec. 9

Mariner 10 18 14 15 — 57

Meadowdale 14 8 16 20 — 58

Meadowdale individual scoring: Hunter Moen 23, Colton Walsh 14, Cole Nelson 8, Leonardo Baquian 7, Mason Vaughn 6, Beau Hopkins, Will McKinley, Justin Jackson

Mariner individual scoring: Tony MacArthur 18, Henry Avra 8, Jailin Johnson 7, Nasar Motley 7, Roman Savchuk 6, Kiego Septimo-Ruiz 5, Dakota Joseph 3, Christopher Herrera 2, Jalen Giles 1, Simon Fanuel

Records: Meadowdale 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-2 overall; Mariner 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 2-1 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Mount Vernon; Wednesday, Dec. 11; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School