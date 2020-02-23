Prep boys basketball: Mavs end season with loss to Chargers

Playing the postseason without their injured leading scorer Colton Walsh, the Meadowdale Mavericks have been able to find a way to stay strong and share the offensive load. But on Saturday their good fortune finally faded away.

Running out of gas late, the Mavericks were defeated by the Marysville-Getchell Chargers 50-40 in the District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament 3rd/4th place game played at Everett Community College.

With the loss, Meadowdale’s season comes to an end one win short of qualifying for the regional round of the WIAA 3A state tournament.

The Mavericks led at halftime 22-17 on Saturday and remained in the game despite scoring just seven points in the third quarter. But a 14-4 run by Marysville-Getchell to close out the contest doomed the Mavs.

The Chargers’ Malakhi Knight led all scorers in the game with 22 points, including nine points in the fourth quarter. Austin Townsend chipped in 16 points for Marysville-Getchell.

Leonardo Baquian scored 13 points to lead Meadowdale; Mason Vaughn added 12 points.

The Mavericks end the year with an overall record of 13-11.

Prep Boys Basketball: Marysville-Getchell vs. Meadowdale, Feb. 22 (District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament 3rd/4th place game)

Marysville-Getchell 5 12 14 19 — 50

Meadowdale 12 10 7 11 — 40

Meadowdale individual scoring: Leonardo Baquian 13, Mason Vaughn 12, Cole Nelson 9, Hunter Moen 3, Justin Jackson 3, Will McKinley

Marysville-Getchell individual scoring: Malakhi Knight 22, Austin Townsend 16, Josiah Koellmer 7, Alex Owens 3, Landyn Olson 2, Will Dunn, Cole Norton, Elijah Valera, Caden Weier

Records: Meadowdale 13-11 overall; Marysville-Getchell 16-8 overall

Meadowdale next game: 2019-2020 season completed

— By Doug Petrowski