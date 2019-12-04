Prep boys basketball: Mavs fall to Tigers in season opener

The Meadowdale Mavericks couldn’t overcome a slow start in their 2019-2020 season opener on Tuesday, falling just short in a 58-56 loss to the Burlington-Edison Tigers.

The Mavericks climbed back from an early nine-point deficit to trail at halftime by just one, 24-23, but a strong Tigers’ team kept the Mavs from stealing the away victory at Burlington-Edison High School.

Colton Walsh tallied 22 points to lead Meadowdale in scoring; Hunter Moen added 15 points. Jackson Reisner and DJ Clark scored 22 and 19 points respectively for the Tigers, a team that qualified for the regional round of the 2A state playoffs last year and is expected to be a contender in the very-competitive 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference this season.

The Mavs will be back on the road for their next contest on Saturday, Dec. 7, when they travel to Bellingham to face another Northwest Conference opponent, the Squalicum Storm.

Prep Boys Basketball: Meadowdale at Burlington-Edison, Dec. 3

Meadowdale 4 19 11 22 — 56

Burlington-Edison 13 11 12 22 — 58

Meadowdale individual scoring: Colton Walsh 22, Hunter Moen 15, Cole Nelson 7, Leonardo Baquian 4, Mason Vaughn 3, Beau Hopkins 3, Justin Jackson 2, Zach White, Justin Jackson

Burlington-Edison individual scoring: Jackson Reisner 22, DJ Clark 19, Wyatt Walker 8, Erik Altenhofen 4, Logan Wright 3, Zach Watson 2

Records: Meadowdale 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-1 overall; Burlington-Edison 0-0 in 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference, 1-0 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Squalicum; Saturday, Dec. 7; 7 p.m. at Squalicum High School in Bellingham

— By Doug Petrowski