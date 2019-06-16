Prep boys basketball: Mavs, Royals each earn a win in Meadowdale Shootout Saturday

The Meadowdale Mavericks and Lynnwood Royals each picked up a win in the Mavericks Shootout on Saturday, the second day of the high school summer boys basketball tournament being played in south Snohomish County.

The Mavs defeated the Kingston Buccaneers 59-41 in their first action of the tourney, but then fell to the Kamiak Knights 56-43 in a later game on Saturday.

The Royals got their victory with a 44-34 win over the Everett Seagulls.

Both the Mavs and Royals will next be tested in 10:00 a.m. games on Sunday; Meadowdale will take on the Ferndale Golden Eagles at Meadowdale High School while Lynnwood will host the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks at Lynnwood High School.

The Mavericks Shootout continues throughout Sunday at Meadowdale and Lynnwood High Schools; the varsity championship game is slated for 5 p.m. at Meadowdale.

To view the entire 2019 Mavericks Shootout brackets, click https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Y35gb8asoh4QPzUAJANLZ_83tE4o-Je8/view.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mavericks Shootout Day 2 results (Meadowdale, Lynnwood)

Meadowdale 59 – Kingston 41

Kamiak 56 – Meadowdale 43

Lynnwood 44 – Everett 34

— By Doug Petrowski