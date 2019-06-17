Prep boys basketball: Mavs, Royals score victories at Sunday Mavericks Shootout

1 of 5

The 2019 Mavericks Shootout came to a close on Sunday with a champion crowned, Meadowdale and Lynnwood both earning wins and thousands of dollars raised for the Mavericks’ basketball program.

The Mavs went 1-1 in their pair of contests on Sunday, falling to the Ferndale Golden Eagles 49-46 in overtime but defeating the Lakewood Cougars 49-32. Meadowdale finished ninth in the 16-team tournament.

Lynnwood, also 1-1 in games on Sunday, lost to the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks 50-40 but picked up a victory over the Cedarcrest Red Wolves 67-63; the Royals placed 10th in the weekend tourney.

Summer tournaments like the Mavericks Shootout give high school hoop squads the chance for vital playing time in real game conditions in preparation for their regular winter seasons; the tourneys are also a chance for programs to raise much-needed funds.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year, so the guys are expected to put in their time,” said Mavericks Shootout organizer and Meadowdale Head Coach Roger O’Neill, who predicted this year’s Shootout raised upwards of $8,000-$9,000.

In addition to keeping the tournament running smoothly, O’Neill also led the Mavs in four games over the weekend. Most of his players returning for the 2019-2020 season played with the notable exception of Colton Walsh, who is recovering from an injury. Walsh is expected to not only be ready for basketball this winter but also for the start of the fall high school football season beginning in late August.

Summer tournaments are a big benefit for players moving up from the junior varsity level in prior seasons to varsity basketball. One of the Mavs that O’Neill has been impressed with this spring is guard Beau Hopkins.

“He’s a guy that I expected to be down on the rotation, but he put in a lot of work over the last few months and is looking good,” O’Neill said.

Hopkins is a shoe-in for the Meadowdale varsity squad this winter and will join soon-to-be seniors Cole Nelson, Hunter Moen and Mason Vaughn, all expected to be big contributors — in addition to a healthy Walsh — to the 2019-2020 Mavs.

As for the 2019 Maverick Shootout winners, it was the Mariner Marauders that swept through the competition, going 4-0 and capturing the tourney title. The Marauders defeated the Lynden Lions 54-46 to win the championship game played at Meadowdale High School.

To see the final 2019 Maverick Shootout bracket results, click https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Y35gb8asoh4QPzUAJANLZ_83tE4o-Je8/view.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mavericks Shootout Day 3 results, June 16 (Meadowdale, Lynnwood)

Ferndale 49 – Meadowdale 46 (overtime)

Meadowdale 49 – Lakewood 32

Marysville-Pilchuck 50 – Lynnwood 40

Lynnwood 67 – Cedarcrest 63

— By Doug Petrowski