Prep boys basketball: Meadowdale beats Bremerton 67-49

Behind a season-best scoring performance by senior Nick Buckley, the Meadowdale Mavericks defeated the Bremerton Knights 67-49 in a non-conference matchup played Friday at Bremerton High School.

Buckley scored 21 points to lead the Mavs to their fifth victory of the season. Teammate Ray Free added 18 points for Meadowdale.

The Mavs return to Wesco League action when they face the Everett Seagulls on Friday, Jan. 4, at Everett High School; tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Meadowdale at Bremerton, Dec. 28

Meadowdale 20 20 19 8 — 67

Bremerton 11 6 14 18 — 49

Meadowdale individual scoring: Nick Buckley 21, Ray Free 14, Hunter Moen 9, Cole Nelson 8, Justin Jackson 5, Will McKinley 4, Kade Styles 2, Zach White 2, Issac Braxton 2, Tyler Emard, Mason Vaughn

Bremerton individual scoring: (not reported)

Records: Meadowdale 1-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-4 overall; Bremerton 3-2 in 1A/2A Olympic League, 5-6 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Everett; Friday, Jan. 4, 7:15 p.m. at Everett High School

— by Doug Petrowski