Prep boys basketball: Meadowdale beats Bremerton in non-league Friday game

Behind the 29 points of senior Colton Walsh, the Meadowdale Mavericks jumped out to a big first-half lead and then held off the late-charging Bremerton Knights 72-60 in a non-league boys basketball contest played Friday at Meadowdale High School.

The Mavericks made five of their first six shots, scored the game’s first nine points and took a 19-point advantage, 38-19, five minutes into the second quarter. But the Knights showed some spunk, coming back to cut the Mavs’ lead to just eight points a couple times in the fourth quarter.

Meadowdale was able to withstand the Knights’ comeback attempt primarily by the inside scoring of Walsh. The 6-foot-3 senior forward outplayed the smaller Bremerton squad, scoring 10 fourth-quarter points, all in the lane.

Cole Nelson contributed 18 points to the Mavs’ victory; Caleb Washington and D’Angelo Moore led Bremerton in scoring with 19 and 17 points respectively.

The win lifted Meadowdale’s overall record to 3-4. The team will next play the Arlington Eagles on Friday, Jan. 3, 7:15 p.m. at Arlington High School.

Prep Boys Basketball: Bremerton at Meadowdake, Dec. 27

Bremerton 14 10 19 17 — 60

Meadowdale 24 14 16 18 — 72

Meadowdale individual scoring: Colton Walsh 29, Cole Nelson 18, Hunter Moen 7, Mason Vaughn 7, Justin Jackson 7, Leonardo Baquian 3, Beau Hopkins 1, Will McKinley, Zach White

Bremerton individual scoring: Caleb Washington 19, D’Angelo Moore 17, Kimo Retome 9, Kanye Taylor 5, Kaipo Retome 4, Joseph Wilson 4, Kelo Logova 2, Donavin Barrick

Records: Meadowdale 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-4 overall; Bremerton 3-1 in 2A Olympic League, 7-3 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Arlington; Friday, Jan. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Arlington High School

— By Doug Petrowski