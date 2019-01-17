Prep boys basketball: Meadowdale beats Cedarcrest, 63-53

On the heels of losing to Marysville-Pilchuck and Stanwood — two of the top teams in the 2A/3A Wesco League — in their two previous outings, the Meadowdale Mavericks got back to their winning ways Wednesday with a 63-53 victory over the Cedarcrest Red Wolves at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall.

With the triumph, the Mavs evened their Wesco League mark to 4-4, 8-6 overall.

Meadowdale will head to Edmonds-Woodway High School on Friday, Jan. 16, for the annual Rubber Chicken Night, a doubleheader of girls and boys basketball action. The Lady Mavs and Lady Warriors begin the festivities at 5:40 p.m.; the respective boys’ squad will follow at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Meadowdale at Cedarcrest, Jan. 16

Meadowdale 21 18 12 12 — 63

Cedarcrest 8 12 19 14 — 53

Records: Meadowdale 4-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-5 overall; Cedarcrest 3-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-6 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Jan. 18; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School