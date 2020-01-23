Prep boys basketball: Moen and Walsh put on a show as Mavs beat Red Wolves

It was the Hunter Moen and Colton Walsh show Wednesday night in The Stable, as the senior duo scored early and often to lead the Meadowdale Mavericks boys basketball team to a conference win over the Red Wolves from Cedarcrest, 71-59.

Meadowdale scored first and never trailed; dominating the first half, leading by 7 after one quarter and 18 at the half.

Moen led all scorers at the half with 20, while Walsh had 17.

The second half was more of the same.

The Mavs were ahead by 20 after three, before coasting to the 12-point victory.

Moen’s versatile offensive game was on full display. He hit on three 3-pointers, while also beating his defender driving to the hoop to finish with a game-high 27.

Walsh finished with an impressive double-double, scoring 24 and pulling down 11 rebounds. He also dished out a team-high five assists.

The Mavericks’ next game will be Friday, Jan. 24, when they host the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors in the annual rivalry “Rubber Chicken” game. The game tips off at 5:40 p.m. at Meadowdale High School.

Prep Boys Basketball: Cedarcrest at Meadowdale, Jan. 22

Cedarcrest 18 09 15 17 — 59

Meadowdale 25 20 17 09 — 71

Cedarcrest individual scoring: Brennan Mallot 17, Nicolo Cammarano 11, Kian Pegueros-Warren 8, Shawn Deming 8, Alex Perry 6, Cameron Brady 4, Tyler Hampton 3, Hogan Chase 2, Chester Brachebusch 0, Carter Knowles 0

Meadowdale individual scoring: Hunter Moen 27, Colton Walsh 24, Mason Vaughn 7, Leonardo Baquian 6, Will McKinley 3, Justin Jackson 2, Cole Nelson 2, Zach White 0, Beau Hopkins 0, Aaron Shrestha 0

Records: Cedarcrest 3-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-7 overall; Meadowdale 5-2 in 2A/3A Wesco Conference; 7-6 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Jan. 24; 5:40 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams