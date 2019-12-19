Prep boys basketball: Moen scores 30 to lead Mavs over Panthers

Meadowdale senior Hunter Moen scored a season-high 30 points as the Mavericks stampeded the Snohomish Panthers 71-56 in a Wesco League opener for both teams on Wednesday.

Colton Walsh and Cole Nelson tallied 12 and 11 points respectively for the Mavs in the contest played at Meadowdale High School.

Blake Pesznecker and Kyle Hampton each scored 16 points for the Panthers in a losing cause.

Meadowdale will step away from Wesco League play for their next contest, a Friday, Dec. 27, matchup against the Bremerton Knights; tipoff at Meadowdale High School is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Meadowdale at Snohomish, Dec. 18

Snohomish 11 10 16 19 — 56

Meadowdale 20 13 20 18 — 71

Meadowdale individual scoring: Hunter Moen 30, Colton Walsh 12, Cole Nelson 11, Mason Vaughn 9, Will McKinley 7, Justin Jackson 2, Zach White, Leonardo Baquian, Beau Hopkins, Aaron Shrestha,

Snohomish individual scoring: Blake Pesznecker 16, Kyle Hampton 16, Jacob Brandvold 11, Wes Ostlund 5, Caden Keithley 3, Grayson Anderson 3, Joshua Vandergriend 2, Trevor Ren, Amari Bigs

Records: Meadowdale 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-4 overall; Snohomish 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-3 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Bremerton; Friday, Dec. 27; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School