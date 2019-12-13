Prep boys basketball: Mount Vernon defeats Meadowdale 69-41

The Mount Vernon Bulldogs stormed into The Stable at Meadowdale High School and overpowered the host Mavericks with stingy defense and some hot shooting to run away with a 28-point non-conference game victory, 69-41.

Trailing by just six after one quarter, the Mavs struggled to score points after that, posting just eight in the second quarter and nine in the third.

In those same periods, the Bulldogs poured in 39 of their own to take a commanding 55-27 lead into the fourth quarter, before coasting to the 69-41 win.

The game was the second of three non-conference games against 4A Wesco schools for Meadowdale this week. They edged Mariner in a thriller Monday night 58-57 and will face Jackson on Friday.

Colton Walsh led the Mavericks attack with 13, while Hunter Moen and Leonardo Baquian added seven each.

The Bulldogs had four players in double figures, led by Carlos Garcia, the games leading scorer, with 14.The Mavericks next game will be Friday, December 13, at 7:15 p.m. when they visit Jackson High School to take one the 4A Timberwolves.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mount Vernon at Meadowdale, Dec. 11

Mount Vernon 16 17 22 14 — 69

Meadowdale 10 08 09 14 — 41

Mount Vernon individual scoring: Carlos Garcia 14, Cain Cress 11, Isaiah Brown 10, Chase Calvin 10, Ethan Chapin 8, Liam Johnston 7, Van Stroosma 3, Notah Edwards 3, Alex Fast 2, Lucas Rodio 1

Meadowdale individual scoring: Colton Walsh 13, Hunter Moen 7, Leonardo Baquian 7, Will McKinley 5, Justin Jackson 4, Beau Hopkins 3, Mason Vaughn 2

Records: Meadowdale 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-3 overall; Mt. Vernon 0-0 in 4A Wesco Conference; 1-2 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Jackson; Friday, Dec. 13; 7:15 p.m. at Jackson High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams