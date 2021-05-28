Prep boys basketball: Royals edge Mavs in overtime

Royals sophomore Keegan Williams scored 4 points in overtime to help Lynnwood’s boys basketball team overcome a three-point deficit and beat the visiting Meadowdale Mavericks 53-51 Thursday night at Lynnwood High School.

The Mavericks controlled much of the first quarter, building an 11-4 lead, before the Royals clawed their way back into the game, trailing by just 4 after one, 13-9.

For the next three quarters the teams were rarely separated by more than 3 points.

Late in the fourth quarter, Lynnwood had a three-point lead and looked in control before Meadowdale isolated senior Leo Baquian on the right side, where he pulled up and drained a game-tying 3-pointer with 17.6 seconds to play, and ultimately forcing overtime.

The Mavs scored the first three points of the extra period before Lynnwood scored seven unanswered points to clinch the win.

The Royals were lead by Demiko Jallow with 19, and Keegan Williams added 16. Baquian led the Mavericks with 19 of his own.

Lynnwood moves to 2-3 on the season. They will face Cedarcrest on Wednesday, June 2, at Lynnwood High School. The game will start at 7:15 p.m.

Meadowdale moves to 0-6, and the Mavs will continue the hunt for their first win of the season on Wednesday, June 2, when they take on Marysville-Getchell. That game will start at 7:15 p.m at Marysville-Getchell High School.

Prep Boys Basketball: Meadowdale at Lynnwood, May 27, 2021

Meadowdale 13 09 12 12 5 — 51

Lynnwood 09 13 13 11 7 — 53

Meadowdale individual scoring: Leo Baquian 19, Louis Gallagher 13, Naod Alemu 6, Aiden Bloomquist 4, Drake Budnick 4, Jeremy Kim 3, Issac Braxton 2, Caleb Abreham 0, Matthew Hipke 0

Lynnwood individual scoring: Demiko Jallow 19, Keegan Williams 16, Tommy McMahon 7, Ethan Pook 5, DJ Ivory 4, Jaquan Harris 2

Records: Meadowdale 0-6 overall; Lynnwood 2-3 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Marysville-Getchell; Wednesday, June 2; 7:15 p.m. at Marysville-Getchell High School

Lynnwood next game: versus Cedarcrest; Wednesday, June 2; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams