Prep boys basketball: Royals fall to Tomahawks

The Lynnwood Royals opened the 2019-2020 Wesco League portion of their schedule Wednesday in a matchup against the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks, favored by many to capture the league title this year. The Royals found out just how good M-P is as the Tomahawks pounded the Royals 89-54 at Lynnwood High School.

M-P’s Luke Dobler led all scorers in the game with 22 points, 15 of which came in the third quarter with five three-pointers; teammates Cameron Stordahl and Ethan Jackson added 20 and 17 points respectively for the Tomahawks.

Lynnwood’s Thanh Vo scored a season-high 17 points in the loss; Tommy McMahon contributed 10 points for the Royals.

The Royals sunk nine three-point shots as a team, but it wouldn’t be enough to stay close to the highly-decorated Tomahawks.

The 89 points scored by M-P was the most in a game by a Lynnwood opponent in almost three years; the Stanwood Spartans ran up 95 points against the Royals on Jan. 13, 2017.

The winless Royals will seek their first win of the year when they travel to Everett on Friday, Dec. 20, to face the Seagulls; tipoff is slated for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Marysville-Pilchuck at Lynnwood, Dec. 18

Marysville-P 23 22 23 21 — 89

Lynnwood 13 16 11 14 — 54

Lynnwood individual scoring: Thanh Vo 17, Tommy McMahon 10, Zach Newson 9, Josh Siscar 6, Edgar Bernabe 6, Taequan McMillan 6, Jordan Glover, Abraham Kidane, Lucas Shiferaw

Marysville-Pilchuck individual scoring: Luke Dobler 22, Cameron Stordahl 20, Ethan Jackson 17, Treven Southard 7, Aaron Kalab 6, Brady Phelps 5, T.J. Severn 4, Kellen Richey 4, Parker Devereux 2, Carson Asper 2, Jamaari Jefferson

Records: Lynnwood 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-5 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-1 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Everett; Friday, Dec. 20; 7:15 p.m. at Everett High School

— By Doug Petrowski