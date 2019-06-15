Prep boys basketball: Royals fall to Vikings in day 1 of Meadowdale Shootou

The 2019 Mavericks Shootout boys basketball tournament got underway on Friday with a full slate of varsity, junior varsity and “C” team games played at Meadowdale High School.

In their first game of the tourney, the Lynnwood Royals varsity squad stayed close to the Lake Stevens Vikings but stumbled in the final minutes, falling 50-35.

The Royals take to the court again on Saturday when they face the Everett Seagulls in a game to be played at Lynnwood High School; tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The host Meadowdale Mavericks will play their first Shootout contest on Saturday at 4 p.m. against the Kingston Buccaneers.

To view all the brackets for the Mavericks Shootout, click https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Y35gb8asoh4QPzUAJANLZ_83tE4o-Je8/view.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mavericks Shootout Day 1 varsity results, June 14

Lakewood 54 – Marysville-Pilchuck 51

Mariner 47 – Everett 27

Kamiak 82 – Cedarcrest 59

Lake Stevens 50 – Lynnwood 35