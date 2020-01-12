Prep boys basketball: Royals lose to chargers Saturday

A slow start doomed the Lynnwood Royals on Saturday as the Royals were stopped by the Marysville-Getchell Chargers 76-51 in a Wesco League boys basketball game played at Marysville-Getchell High School.

Lynnwood was outscored by the Chargers 17-3 in the first quarter of the contest.

Josh Siscar led the Royals in scoring with 22 points while teammate Thanh Vo contributed 14 points in the loss.

Marysville-Getchell’s outstanding junior point guard Malakhi Knight had 30 points to lead all scorers; Alex Owens and Josiah Koellmer added 14 and 11 points respectively for the Chargers.

Lynnwood returns home on Monday, Jan. 13, to face the Arlington Eagles; tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Lynnwood at Marysville-Getchell, Jan. 11

Lynnwood 3 10 19 19 — 51

Marysville-Getchell 17 17 20 22 — 76

Lynnwood individual scoring: Josh Siscar 22, Thanh Vo 14, Tommy McMahon 4, Taequan McMillan 3, Edgar Bernabe 3, Abraham Kidane 3, Zach Newson 2, Lucas Shiferaw, Bayley Evans

Marysville-Getchell individual scoring: Malakhi Knight 30, Alex Owens 14, Josiah Koellmer 11, Will Dunn 6, Cole Norton 6, Austin Townsend 6, Landyn Olson 2, Elijah Valera 1

Records: Lynnwood 1-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-9 overall; Marysville-Getchell 3-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-4 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Arlington; Monday, Jan. 13; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— By Doug Petrowski